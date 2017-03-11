Destructive winds are wreaking havoc on the northeast Avalon peninsula of Newfoundland, tearing siding and roofs from homes, knocking out power and traffic lights — and even blowing out car windows.

Gusts up to 140 km/h are lashing the area, causing multiple power outages and damage to buildings. In Bay Roberts, a building on the wharf has had its roof ripped off. Crews are busy responding to the influx of calls and police have asked people to avoid all unnecessary travel due to unsafe conditions.

The wind ripped off the roof of this building on the Bay Roberts wharf Saturday. (Phil Smith/Twitter)

A light pole on Thorburn Road and O'Leary Avenue in St. John's cracked under the wind, which has also blown out windows in cars and trucks on Stavanger Drive, tipped over a truck in Paradise — and tore the second storey off a home in Mount Pearl.

The weather has caused multiple power outages throughout St. John's, as well as in the Whitbourne area and on the Burin Peninsula. Newfoundland Power currently has no estimated restoration times.

Wind tore the siding from these Hillview Terrace apartments in St. John's/ (Peter Gullage/CBC)

Meteorologist Justin Boudreau of Environment Canada's Gander office told CBC the winds are expected to subside overnight.

The entire island of Newfoundland, as well as Labrador's southeast coast, is under some form of Environment Canada weather warning or watch, from wind to blizzard to winter storm to blowing snow.

Corner Brook will see 15 to 30 centimetres of snow by tonight, while the Northern Peninsula is expecting 15 to 40 centimetres by Sunday evening.

Blizzard conditions in southeast Labrador will reduce visibility to near zero and dump between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow by Sunday morning.

The conditions are making for messy driving and other transportation headaches. Marine Atlantic has announced that its Saturday crossings between North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L., at both 11:45 a.m. and 11:45 p.m., will depart Sunday at 11:45 a.m., weather permitting.

Provincial ferries are also also reporting widespread cancellations today, and flights are being cancelled well into the afternoon at the St. John's, Gander and Deer Lake airports.

The provincial Department of Transportation and Works is reporting snow-covered highways across the province.

