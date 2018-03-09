It's unclear yet if March will go out like a lion, but the midway point is sure showing its aggressive side.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for several parts of the island from Clarenville to the southern shore of the Avalon Peninsula.

"It looks like we're going to be seeing snowfall amounts generally in the 10 to 15 centimetre range, but certainly could squeeze out some 20 centimetre amounts over the southern Avalon and southern Burin, and higher elevations of metro St. John's," said CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.

Looks to me like a variable 10-20 cm snow setup for St. John's Metro, the Avalon & Eastern Newfoundland tonight into Saturday morning.

Near 20 cm possible in higher elevation areas like Mount Pearl & Paradise, but amounts closer to 10 cm for areas like CBS.#nlwx #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/B6jIBR70FN — @ryansnoddon

Snoddon said the weather won't wreck havoc on Friday evening plans for the most part. He said Burin and the southern Avalon will get some snow between 9 p.m. and midnight, while it will spread to metro St. John's and surrounding areas around midnight.

"The heaviest snowfall is going to be in that six-hour period between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. and that's where we are looking at snowfall rates of four, five centimetres per hour at times," Snoddon told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.



"So some really, really heavy snow coming down in that timeframe."

The winds will also pick up around that time, with gusts up to 70 km/h, according to Snoddon.

A little bit of good news: Ryan Snoddon says the snow won't be too heavy to shovel. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

All of that will make for less-than-stellar driving conditions.

"Early morning commuters on Saturday are really going to be the ones who have to watch for those snowy and slick drives," said Snoddon.

He said there will a switch to some drizzle by 9 or 10 a.m. in St. John's and surrounding areas, on the northern Avalon and around Clarenville.

Snoddon said temperatures will rise to 4 C —- and he has one more silver lining for people dreading the snow.

"For Saturday afternoon — as far as shovel-out forecasts go — this one is looking pretty good. We are not going to see a ton of drizzle on top, so the snow is going to be heavy but not like a water-logged snow," he said.

