Now that the Christmas holiday is winding down, the winter on-street parking ban comes into effect for all of St. John's Tuesday night.

Starting 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, vehicles will no longer be allowed to be parked on the side of the road outside the downtown area from 12:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. or risk getting a ticket or being towed.

The winter parking ban for downtown and other select streets came into effect a month ago.

The ban is in effect until the city announces its end sometime in early spring.

The City of Mount Pearl also has a winter parking ban in effect, with no on-street parking between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. until after Mar. 31.

Vehicles must not be parked on the street during or 12 hours after a snow storm.

Paradise has the same rules for its winter parking ban. In Corner Brook the ban extends to Apr. 15, and to Apr. 30 in Gander, where it starts at midnight instead of 1 a.m.