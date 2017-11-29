Winter is coming? N.L. in photos during week of Nov. 27

Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Mostly Cloudy
-2°C
Gander
Mostly Cloudy
-3°C
Deer Lake
Mostly Cloudy
1°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Light Snow
-3°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Jury to return to Brandon Phillips murder trial
- Early morning fire tears through Paradise home
- New Brunswick fisherman finds lobster with Pepsi can imprinted on claw
- Keep lawn tarps away from snowclearing equipment, Massey Drive residents told
- 'We were forced out,' says researcher whose family was resettled 50 years ago
Top News Headlines
- Sheilah Martin named new justice to the Supreme Court of Canada
- Canadian workforce is more educated and sitting in traffic longer than ever before: 2016 census
- NBC fires Matt Lauer over 'inappropriate sexual behaviour'
- Why solid intelligence on North Korea is so hard to get
- When it comes to harassment in politics, powerful people are writing rules for themselves: Neil Macdonald
Most Viewed
- First oil pumped at Hebron offshore platform
- 'We were forced out,' says researcher whose family was resettled 50 years ago
- Making child porn, sexual assault among list of charges for man, 22
- Arrest made after three vehicles, tractor stolen from Paradise home
- Keep lawn tarps away from snowclearing equipment, Massey Drive residents told
- Waiting for the resettlement package: Does the prospect keep people in rural towns longer?
- Come From Away breaks box-office record, scores Grammy nomination
- Copious Christmas shenanigans in Hatching, Matching and Dispatching TV movie
- Cargo ship woes raise concerns for crew, environment, says transport workers' union
- Cruise ship visits contribute less cash to St. John's than people think, study says
Don't Miss
-
Jury to return to Brandon Phillips murder trial
-
Early morning fire tears through Paradise home
-
Grand Manan fisherman finds lobster with Pepsi can imprinted on claw
-
Keep lawn tarps away from snowclearing equipment, Massey Drive residents told
-
'We were forced out,' says researcher whose family was resettled 50 years ago
-
Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay tears down Muskrat Falls protest site
-
Waiting for the resettlement package: Does the prospect keep people in rural towns longer?
-
Arrest made after three vehicles, tractor stolen from Paradise home
-
Video
Light Up Hope looks to raise funds for Stella's Circle
-
Live Blog
Have a wonderful Wednesday with the CBC N.L. live blog
-
Cargo ship woes raise concerns for crew, environment, says transport workers' union
-
Copious Christmas shenanigans in Hatching, Matching and Dispatching TV movie
-
Too few police on the road to deter bad drivers, commuter says
-
Bishop Feild parents fuming over delay of getting back into own school
-
Sports ban at Stephenville High to continue into December