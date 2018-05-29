Turning on to Winter Avenue could be legal again soon — but with a catch

A frustrating traffic change for many citizens of St. John's could be changing back to the old way soon.

The City of St. John's made turning on to Winter Avenue illegal last summer to curb the number of drivers using it as a way to get from King's Bridge Road to Portugal Cove Road with hopes of eliminating an issue with speeding drivers.

In the end, it resulted in pushback from plenty of drivers in an area where there is no easy way to get from east to west.

"It's not that it didn't work. It did stop traffic and it diverted traffic to other areas," said Coun. Debbie Hanlon. "But it was not accepted well by the public."

Pending the approval of the local residents, turning on to Winter Avenue will be allowed once again, but speed humps will be built along the narrow street instead.

"The city is trying to find a measure that will please both," Hanlon said. "So if we take down the sign, if we allow people to turn, well we also have to have some other calming measure and that is the easiest one for us right now because it's also in our budget."

If the residents give the OK, the plan could be finished within a few weeks. If they refuse it, Hanlon said the city will come up with some other idea.

There is also a series of other changes which could take effect if right turns are allowed once again. The biggest one is to allow shoppers to turn left from Dominion onto King's Bridge Road outside of peak business hours in the morning and evening.