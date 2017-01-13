Newfoundland and Labrador has launched its 2017 Winter Resident Tourism Campaign with the release of three TV ads showcasing what the province has to offer during the most frigid months of the year.

The new ads will run for six weeks, from Jan. 16 until Feb. 26, and will coincide with radio and online promotion.

The province is putting an extra focus on winter this year, in the interest of extending the tourist season.

The three TV ads focus on skiing, snowmobiling and general winter fun. Check them out below:

Skiing

Snowmobiling

Winter fun

Not just for outsiders

Many of the scenes in the new ads were filmed in western Newfoundland, including at Corner Brook's Blow Me Down Cross Country Ski Club.

Scenes that feature the cabin cafe, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling were all filmed in or around the club's trails.

Club Manager Shawn Leamon said film crews came to him looking for locations to show off realistic winter activities that were available to anyone.

"They wanted people to see real winter. Anything in those videos, people anywhere can come and do," he said.

'It was a blast, and to see how much work actually goes into it. They could have made a full hour-long movie out of what they filmed."

Shawn Leamon helped film crews with finding suitable locations near the Blow Me Down Cross Country Ski Club. (CBC)

Leamon said the Blow Me Down club currently has 580 members, and he knows how important winter is to the tourism industry on the west coast. Still, he would still like to see more locals getting out to enjoy what the region has to offer.

"It should also remind people who live in the area that we have all of these things to do," he said.

"We get so busy working that we forget we have some of the best skiing, cross-country and snowshoeing and things in our back yard, so we have to utilize it."