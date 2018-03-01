Gary Collins beat out some heavyweights to take the title of winner at the first ever NL Reads event.

His book, The Last Beothuk, was the overwhelming favourite and garnered 334 total votes. The winner was unveiled following a live panel discussion at the A.C. Hunter Library in St. John's Wednesday night.

"[I'm] shocked, jubilant, pleased humbled ... I tell people frequently I still consider myself a logger," Collins told CBC Thursday.

That may be true, but he is most definitely an author — The Last Beothuk is his 12th book in the last decade. Collins and a few family members drove in from Hare Bay to attend the panel discussion, which was moderated by CBC's Krissy Holmes.

Inspired by true events, the book details "Kop, the last true Beothuk ... when all the other members of his tribe are exterminated by the Europeans, Kop seeks revenge against the Unwanted One," according to an official description of the book on the website for Flanker Press.

Gary Collins, the winner of the first NL Reads event, receives a plaque from Jewel Cousins of the Newfoundland and Labrador Public Libraries. (Newfoundland and Labrador Public Libraries/Twitter)

The rest of the results are:

95 votes for The Greatest Hits of Wanda Jaynes by Bridget Canning (Breakwater Books).

71 votes for A Newfoundlander in Canada by Alan Doyle (Doubleday).

65 votes We'll All Be Burnt in Our Beds Some Night by Joel Thomas Hynes (Harper Perennial).

'Quality writers here'

The program showcased four books from local authors and is meant to bring attention to the large volume of works that continue to come year after year from writers in the province.

People could vote in an online poll, via ballot in some smaller library locations across the province and in person at Wednesday night's event.

"I thought it was very well done and I think it should be an ongoing event," said Collins.

These four books battled it out at the A.C. Hunter Library's NL Reads event.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Public Libraries modelled the event on CBC's Canada Reads program and each book was defended by someone who wasn't the author.

Library assistant Daniel Murphy defended The Last Beothuk, library patron Cynthia Kelly defended The Greatest Hits of Wanda Jaynes, author Paul Rowe defended A Newfoundlander in Canada and CBC's Jane Adey defended We'll All Be Burnt in Our Beds Some Night.

Jewel Cousins, the Newfoundland and Labrador collections librarian for the province's public libraries, helped spearhead the inaugural event. It was timed so it would coincide with February's second annual Love our Local Author month in the province's public library system.

She said there is already talk to make it an annual competition.

"It tells me that there is a lot of interest out there and we in Newfoundland and Labrador, we certainly punch above our weight just in terms of the sheer number of authors who write and the fact that they write across all genres," Cousins told CBC News Thursday.

"We really do have quality writers here — whether they are known authors — and we have a lot of self-published authors that are doing excellent work as well."