A woman who was running a popular charity out of her Conception Bay South home can breathe a sigh of relief after a local company offered a space for her to use over the holidays.

Carla Crotty started Need Something? Got Something? — a Facebook group that matches people who need items with goods donated by others.

Crotty was running the service out of her home, and with 95 families signed on for the site's Christmas initiative, the house was getting cluttered.

Carla Crotty started up a Facebook group that matches people who need items with goods donated by others. The group, called Need Something? Got Something? has grown to more than 14,000 members. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

That's why a call from Winmar, a St. John's-based company that restores residential and commercial properties, was so welcome.

The company told her it had a space she could use at its Pippy Place location and also offered a cube van and two employees to help with holiday deliveries.

"It makes this Christmas bit a whole lot easier," Crotty said. "My living room can only hold so much, believe it or not."

Crotty said a CBC story on Need Something? Got Something? prompted a rush of support from the community.

When Winmar's Bonnie Woodland saw the story, she knew right away the company could get involved.

"I thought, 'This is something that Winmar could absolutely help out with,'" she said.

A scene from Crotty's living room, which she says was starting to get quite full with donated items. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Project manager Troy Coldwell said Winmar liked the idea of giving actual resources to a charity instead of cutting a cheque.

"We have resources that we can donate, be it time, personnel, a vehicle," he said.

"And I think that's something that has a big impact, as opposed to a cheque handed over to someone. We have it, and this is the time of year we can donate it, and it just seemed like a great cause."