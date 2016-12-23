Happy holidays, Wine with Gosine readers! It is with tremendous pleasure that I give to you my holiday wine picks.

Look, the holidays are busy, expensive, and stressful — but why not get into the spirit of things with some tasty wines that are sure to spread some holiday cheer? (Cheesy, I know, but here we go.)

I am all about tradition, but this year instead of leaving milk and cookies for Santa, leave him a glass of red wine. Santa is busy — he deserves a couple of minutes to breathe and enjoy a glass of wine.

So for Santa, I present my selections.

Chapoutier Belleruche Cotes-du-Rhone

Price: $21.23

This wine, from the Rhone Valley in France, is a great deal. It has an expressive nose (what it smells like) of cherry and plum. The palate (taste) is well structured with notes of red fruits and spices and has pleasing delicate tannins.

This bottle is excellent value for money. This is a great wine for entertaining or if you just need a Tuesday night wine.

Nova 7 (Benjamin Bridge)

Price: $25.91

This Nova Scotia wine is one is for mom's (or dad's) stocking stuffer. Every person whom I introduce this wine to falls in love. The wine is a pretty pink peony colour and has a pleasant carbonation (just a little). The nose is aromatic filled with scents of passion fruit, jasmine, and citrus.

The taste, however, is where I fall in love with this wine. It is a fresh wine, with tastes of green apples (giving you the acidic component) then balanced with notes of tropical fruits (giving you balanced sweetness). This wine also has a low alcohol level.

Ready for New Years?

Pol Roger, Brut, Reserve

Price: $72.06

All the way from Champagne, France, Pol Roger, Brut Reserve is one of the best picks for champagne at the NLC. This wine, which is made up of a balance of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes, produces a golden colour and lively tiny dancing bubbles. In the nose you will find fresh apple, citrus and yeast.

New Year's and Christmas is a time for bubbles, writes David Gosine.

The palate has a beautiful balance of the flavours of the nose but a long-lasting freshness in the finish. If these tasting notes haven't sold you, perhaps knowing that the Queen also indulges in Pol Roger will!

On the bottle, you will find an emblem stating, By appointment by Her Majesty Queen Purveyors of Champagne Pol Roger. So there you go my friends, you and Lizzy can sip on the same bubbles this holiday season.

Tesch Riesling Unplugged

$23.05

This is another great bottle for when people show up over the holidays, and it's a reasonable price for a great taste. The wine in the glass has a great yellow colour with green tinges. On the nose you will find fresh tropical fruits, green apple and bright citrus, and the taste is just like the nose: balanced and full of flavour.

I hope you have enjoyed each and every selection from Wine With Gosine this year. Wishing you a happy holidays from my family to yours!

David Gosine is a Newfoundlander who studied wine in France. He's the featured wine columnist for CBC's St. John's Morning Show.