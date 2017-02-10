Extremely high winds and raging seas disrupted travel and caused flooding in parts of Newfoundland on Friday.

Two tractor trailers went off the highway, one near Lewisporte, another near Grand Bank, where winds gusted to 130 kilometres an hour throughout the day.

An overturned tractor trailer near Lewisporte Junction tied up traffic Friday afternoon. (Submitted)

Storm surges on the Burin Peninsula saw flooding in Lamaline and sent water coursing over the road to Allan's Island.

A low lying road in Lawn was also underwater, cutting off 27 homes and preventing access by emergency vehicles, according to the town's mayor.

In Mose Ambrose, on the south coast of the Connaigre Peninsula, strong tides damaged the breakwater.

"Water, rocks, wood, etc. washed up on our roads," wrote Kayla Mullins. "Days like this it isn't safe to venture outside."

High tides damaged the breakwater and pushed mud and rocks over the roads in Mose Ambrose. (Kayla Mullins)

Driving conditions on the west coast between Port aux Basques and Corner Brook were described as terrible, with whiteout conditions.

The Department of Transportation and Works advised motorists to stay off the road from Gallants to Robinsons.

A power line was down in Deer Lake on Friday afternoon and Route 460 was shut down by an afternoon accident near Stephenville.

