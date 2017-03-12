The gusting wind that has wreaked havoc on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula, smashing windows and ripping apart homes, is continuing this morning, but is expected to die down.

Environment Canada says the 100 km/h wind gusts should diminish later Sunday morning.

Newfoundland Power is still listing a number of power outages in the St. John's area, Whitbourne region and on the Burin Peninsula.

Roofing material blown onto a car at Hillshire Manor in St. John's. (Judy Anstey-Boone/Facebook)

An update at 8 a.m. lists expected restoration time for customers in the St. John's metro region as 6 p.m. In the St. Mary's and Gaskiers area, that restoration time is estimated for 3 p.m. Other outages still have no time listed.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Newfoundland Power said the number of customers without power was down to 20,000. About 48,000 customers had no power overnight.

Crews were working overnight to make necessary repairs.

A number of community buildings have opened their doors as warming centres for people without power. St. John's City Hall opens at 8 a.m.; Mount Pearl City Hall opened Saturday evening; and the Conception Bay South Salvation Army Citadel opened Saturday evening; Paradise Town Hall opened 7:30 a.m.

In the meantime, people are being reminded to stay far away from any downed power lines.

A window blown off a building in Harbour Grace on Saturday. (Submitted by Brandon Purcell)

Some traffic lights throughout the St. John's area are flashing, or missing completely.

The City of St. John's says that as of 7 a.m., there were 50 intersections not working due to either power outages or damages and reminds people to treat them as four-way stops.

My youngest daughter just moved in here on March 1st. After today, who knows if this will continue to be her home. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/kJz68Gm1tN — @SpiffNL

Memorial University's Aquarena and Field House are both closed Sunday morning because of siding blowing off. Westerland Road is also blocked to traffic.

Meanwhile, on Newfoundland's west coast and in coastal Labrador, a blizzard warning is in effect for Sunday.

What do you need to know about St. John's this morning? One v important thing:



Treat #nltraffic lights like 4-way stops guys #nlwx — @stobincbc

The Department of Transportation and Works has closed a number of roads due to stormy conditions, saying it's too dangerous to operating road equipment.

Drivers in St. Lewis, Red Bay, Cartwright and surrounding areas are advised to stay off the roads.

Flurries and snow squalls, paired with winds gusting 90 km/h, will make for near zero visibility, with conditions expected to improve through the day.