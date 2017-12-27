Much of Newfoundland and parts of Labrador are under wind and blizzard warnings from Environment Canada.

In the St. John's area, winds are between 100 and 120 km/h today, with the coast of Labrador in for the same treatment.

Here’s a glimpse at what our crews have been facing the last couple of days. Stay safe everyone. If you see a downed line stay back and call us or 911 right away. https://t.co/dMnQL5PWCE pic.twitter.com/VBeJC9mHUq — @NLHydro

Nain and the area can expect gusts up to 100 km/h, increasing into the night, with gusts hitting 120 km/h.

On Newfoundland's west coast, residents will also have snow to deal with, as blizzard warnings are in effect for Bay St. George, Channel-Port aux Basques, Corner Brook, Gros Morne, Parson's Pond-Hawke's Bay, Port Saunders and the Straits, and the surrounding areas.

The weather is wreaking havoc on air travellers' schedules as well, with flight delays and cancellations reported at airports in St. John's, Deer Lake, Gander and Goose Bay.

Wind knocked over this trailer by Coleman's Grocery in Port aux Basques on Monday night. (Submitted by Terry Osmond)

Port aux Basques Mayor John Spencer said the winds started Christmas Day and were loud enough to wake him up.

"I was woken, like, 1:30 in the morning and the wind was just whistling from the west," he said. "Around 1:30 in the morning she was peaking around 160 [km/h]."

'As long as the power's on, the Christmas mood is still there.' - Port aux Basques Mayor John Spencer

The effect of the wind is being felt everywhere in town, said the mayor. Home Hardware lost its roof and a tractor-trailer blew onto its side.

"There's a cargo trailer just down from where I live, in Grand Bay, in the bay. It just blew up from someone's back yard into the bay and it's on the other side."

Port aux Basques is under a blizzard warning, with winds of to 110 km/h combined with snow and wind chill down to -20 C. Conditions are expected to improve Wednesday night. (Submitted by Terry Osmond)

But it's not dampening the Christmas spirit, he said.

"You should drive along the coast and see those hungry-looking, or ugly-looking seas out there, nope, it doesn't slow it down. As long as the power's on, the Christmas mood is still there."

Spencer said the damage has been limited to some roofing, siding and car windows blowing out.

The blizzard's high winds have pulled siding from the Shark Cove Restaurant in Port aux Basques. (Submitted by Terry Osmond)

"People are hunkered down, they take their time. The streets are clean. There's not a lot of snow fallen, which is good, and so no, no major damage."

In Corner Brook, flurries and strong winds are making for poor driving conditions, with near-zero visibility in areas, expected to continue until tonight.

White out conditions in Corner Brook at this hour. #nlwx careful driving. pic.twitter.com/rvKrPkjTO1 — @colleencbc

Ferry crossings cancelled

Marine Atlantic cancelled its Wednesday departures in both directions from Port aux Basques and North Sydney, N.S.

"We're looking for a break in the weather, but the winds just continue to howl on the west coast," Marine Atlantic's Darrell Mercer told the St. John's Morning Show on Wednesday.

With a storm warning in effect, we’ve been experiencing extremely high winds in Port aux Basques with up to 8 metre seas this afternoon. We hope everyone is staying safe today. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/0jqDU1dp6K — @MAferries

The winds, which began Christmas Day evening in some areas, are expected to die down tonight through Thursday morning in most areas.

Mercer said Marine Atlantic managed to sail Christmas Eve, which cleared up the majority of the pre-Christmas backlog, and there aren't many passengers or commercial trucks waiting to cross at this point, but that is expected to pick up come the new year.

It’s blustery with whiteouts from Corner Brook to Deer Lake this morning. Be careful on the roads today!! #nlweather #nlwx @sjmorningshow @CBCNL pic.twitter.com/7v8EGkyfMD — @oneillyatescbc

Waves are up to eight metres in the Cabot Strait with wind gusts over 100 km/h, according to Mercer, which "are not ideal sailing conditions from a safety and passenger comfort perspective."

They're hoping the seas will drop down by Thursday, Mercer added. The Postville-Makkovik area, under a winter storm warning, can expect 30 to 40 centimetres of snow by the evening before conditions improve.

The Marine Atlantic ferry Highlanders sits in the harbour at Port aux Basques, N.L., on Wednesday. Marine Atlantic has cancelled all Dec. 27 crossings to North Sydney, N.S., due to poor weather conditions. (Submitted by Terry Osmond)

Provincial ferry services have also been affected by the weather, with several ferries out of service, including the Bell Island-Portugal Cove crossings and the Fogo Island-Change Islands-Farewll route.