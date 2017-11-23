Many coastal areas of Newfoundland will be whipped by strong winds on Thursday, which has led to ferry and school cancellations.

Environment Canada has wind warnings in effect for much of the west, south and northeast coasts of the island as gusts are supposed to intensify throughout the day.

Western and southeast regions

Wind warnings are effect along the coast from Gros Morne in the north, extending around the south coast all the way to the southwest Avalon.

Local gusts between 100 and 120 km/h are expected to develop Thursday morning.

The strongest winds are expected south of Corner Brook to Port aux Basques, and east to Burgeo.

In the Wreckhouse and Port aux Basques areas, gusts are set to increase to 150 km/h throughout the morning, diminishing to 120 km/h by noon.

All Marine Atlantic ferry crossings departing from Port aux Basques have been cancelled for Thursday on account of wind warnings. (Marine Atlantic)

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all departing ferry crossings from Port aux Basques, the Ramea ferry is stormbound and Belanger Memorial School in Doyles is closed for the entire day on account of the wind.

The Department of Transportation and Works is also advising drivers to stay off the highway in the Wreckhouse area.

Northeast coast

Environment Canada also has warnings in effect for the northeastern coast of the island, from the Bay of Exploits to the Clarenville area.

Southeasterly winds with gusts up to 100 km/h are expected in some areas Thursday afternoon before shifting to southwesterlies later in the day.