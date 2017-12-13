Wind warnings are in effect for most of Newfoundland's west coast on Wednesday, which has caused Marine Atlantic to cancel both of its morning crossings across the Cabot Strait.

Environment Canada says southeasterly to easterly winds will intensify throughout the day from the Port aux Basques area up the coast as far north as Parson's Pond and Hawke's Bay.

Marine Atlantic cancelled all Tuesday night and Wednesday morning crossings on account of the wind, with the next scheduled departures from both Port aux Basques and North Sydney set for 11:45 p.m. local time Wednesday.

Gusts of up to 150 km/h are expected in the Wreckhouse region late Wednesday morning before tapering off later in the evening. (encounternewfoundland.ca)

The winds will be strongest in the Wreckhouse area, where gusts of 110 km/h will increase to 150 km/h later in the morning.

Gusts will be less intense further north along the coast, and should peak at 130 km/h from the Bay St. George area right up through the Northern Peninsula.

Winds are expected to ease late Wednesday evening as they shift to the southwest, but will remain in the 80 km/h range on Thursday.