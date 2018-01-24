Marine Atlantic cancels all Wednesday crossings due to high winds, Labrador hit with snowstorms

Ferry crossings across the Cabot Strait have been called off for Wednesday due to high winds that will whip much of the province throughout the day.

All of Marine Atlantic's Wednesday crossings are cancelled between North Sydney and Port aux Basques, and passengers are being asked to rebook for Thursday. Crossings were also cancelled Tuesday night.

The MV Apollo ferry, which services the Strait of Belle Isle between Newfoundland and southern Labrador, will not sail on Wednesday due to the high winds and ice conditions.

The Apollo was temporarily stuck in the ice on Tuesday, but is now docked in Saint Barbe on the Northern Peninsula.

Schools were closed or had delayed openings in parts of the province Wednesday morning, and a full list can be found on the CBC Storm Centre page.

Wind in Newfoundland

Environment Canada has wind warnings in place for most of Newfoundland for Wednesday, as nearly all coastal areas are expected to get gusts ranging from 100 to 140 km/h.

The gusts will be strongest in the west and southwest, where southeasterly winds are expected to diminish by Wednesday afternoon.

Eastern and northern regions will see southerly winds develop Wednesday morning and move east throughout the day.

Rainfall warnings are also in effect for coastal areas ranging from Parson's Pond on the Northern Peninsula to the Burin Peninsula in the southeast.

Stormy in Labrador

Most of Labrador is under blizzard or winter storm warnings for Wednesday, as high winds will mix with snow to create poor visibility.

Heavy snow is expected to develop in the north and continue through the day before changing to rain or freezing rain in the south. In northern areas, the snow and blowing should continue through the night and into Thursday.