Heavy rain, wind batters Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula, south coast

It was a messy commute on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula Wednesday morning as strong winds combined with rain that's causing flooding concerns in some areas.

Environment Canada has wind warnings and rainfall warnings in effect for the entire Avalon and the Bonavista Peninsula for Wednesday.

We are under attack by a green blob! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sjmorningshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sjmorningshow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/KrissyHolmes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KrissyHolmes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/t14L1Pgyv4">pic.twitter.com/t14L1Pgyv4</a> —@Fred_Hutton

Rainfall amounts near 25 mm are expected in those regions, with amounts up to 50 mm possible in some areas by Thursday morning. The northern Avalon, including the St. John's area, is predicted to get the highest amounts.

The heavy rains through the morning caused some flooding concerns, such as at the Waterford River in the west end of St. John's. Photos on social media showed water levels rising to the edge of the riverbank.

Police were also advising drivers to watch for water buildup on the roads in the St. John's area.

Waterford River across from Corpus Christi is getting awfully high at this hour: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/WKwfawEjih">pic.twitter.com/WKwfawEjih</a> —@AnthonyGermain

Strong winds also whipped the Avalon, as well as the south coast of the island Wednesday morning.

Northerly winds with gusts up to 100 km/h are expected to continue through Thursday morning, before tapering off later in the day.

Environment Canada is warning the gusts could cause damage to buildings or homes, and Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro was reporting morning power outages along the south coast in the Hermitage area.