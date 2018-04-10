Sheila's Brush or just April in Newfoundland and Labrador?

It was an intense day of weather across much of Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday, with a blizzard dumping heaps of snow on some regions while elsewhere high winds damaged property and knocked down power lines.

With all of the island and parts of Labrador affected by yesterday's storm, there was lots to see on social media. That includes a runaway trailer, a giant shovelling leaf and dogs with differing attitudes about the wind.

Here's just some of what was shared with us:

Wind gusts in Forteau, Labrador as high as 120 km/h literally swept Michael Pike off his feet.

Do not put that snowblower away for the season. It's bad luck.

Not time to put the snowblower away yet! A snow-filled driveway in the Curling neighbourhood of Corner Brook, as seen Monday afternoon. (Submitted by Frank Bartlett)

Runaway trailer never coming back ... on Kenmount Road, in St. John's.

Workin' it in the wind.

One dog hates the wind. One dog loves the wind. <a href="https://t.co/hYWS0nRAq9">pic.twitter.com/hYWS0nRAq9</a> —@ryancookeNL

Give this guy a raise.

I seriously hope that this guy has a vested interest in the company- The Leaf is out in this storm and he’s shovelling!! God luv him! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CornerBrook?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CornerBrook</a> <a href="https://t.co/PwDnGocuyP">pic.twitter.com/PwDnGocuyP</a> —@SmallwoodMark

Singing the snow away. This was the blustery scene from Cox's Cove, on the north shore of the Bay of Islands.

Free hair drying services were available on Signal Hill in St. John's.

Hold on to your hat!

Ryan Collins holds on for dear life in Hare Bay, Newfoundland on Monday. His six-year-old daughter snapped this image. (Submitted by Ryan Collins)

There she blows! This tree wasn't strong enough to withstand the heavy winds that hit Newfoundland and Labador on Monday. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NLWX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NLWX</a> <a href="https://t.co/J9DqAWndOK">pic.twitter.com/J9DqAWndOK</a> —@CBCNL

You're going to need a bigger snow brush.