Sheila's Brush or just April in Newfoundland and Labrador?
It was a day of runaway trailers, a giant shovelling leaf and dogs with differing attitudes about the wind
It was an intense day of weather across much of Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday, with a blizzard dumping heaps of snow on some regions while elsewhere high winds damaged property and knocked down power lines.
With all of the island and parts of Labrador affected by yesterday's storm, there was lots to see on social media. That includes a runaway trailer, a giant shovelling leaf and dogs with differing attitudes about the wind.
Here's just some of what was shared with us:
Wind gusts in Forteau, Labrador as high as 120 km/h literally swept Michael Pike off his feet.
Do not put that snowblower away for the season. It's bad luck.
Runaway trailer never coming back ... on Kenmount Road, in St. John's.
Workin' it in the wind.
One dog hates the wind. One dog loves the wind. <a href="https://t.co/hYWS0nRAq9">pic.twitter.com/hYWS0nRAq9</a>—@ryancookeNL
Give this guy a raise.
I seriously hope that this guy has a vested interest in the company- The Leaf is out in this storm and he’s shovelling!! God luv him! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CornerBrook?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CornerBrook</a> <a href="https://t.co/PwDnGocuyP">pic.twitter.com/PwDnGocuyP</a>—@SmallwoodMark
Singing the snow away. This was the blustery scene from Cox's Cove, on the north shore of the Bay of Islands.
Free hair drying services were available on Signal Hill in St. John's.
Hold on to your hat!
There she blows! This tree wasn't strong enough to withstand the heavy winds that hit Newfoundland and Labador on Monday. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NLWX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NLWX</a> <a href="https://t.co/J9DqAWndOK">pic.twitter.com/J9DqAWndOK</a>—@CBCNL
You're going to need a bigger snow brush.