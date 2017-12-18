The man who proudly led the Church Lads Brigade band through parades in St. John's for decades has died at the age of 103.

William Tilley carried the parade baton from 1939 to 2002, joking that he was retiring as drum major "before I become an old man."

Tilley was given a 90-year service medal by the CLB in November 2016. He had worked to build the group's archive and then rebuilt it after the 1992 fire that consumed its headquarters on Harvey Road in St. John's.

He was born the year the First World War started, and grew up in St. John's, living most of his life on Spencer Street in the city's downtown.

William Tilley celebrates his 103rd birthday with Premier Dwight Ball and MHA Bernard Davis in November. (Twitter/Bernard Davis)

Tilley was also a lifelong railway man, who worked in management positions with the Canadian National Railway and CN Marine and helped form the Railway Employees Welfare Association.

Known as a gentleman and for his military bearing, Tilley is remembered by his three sons and extended family for what they call a "remarkable life."

Tilley, who died Friday, will be buried from the Anglican Cathedral in St. John's at 2 p.m. on Dec. 20.