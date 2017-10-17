The Town of Flatrock is trying to find ways to deal with problems in an undeveloped subdivision.

Mayor Darrin Thorne said the town has had repeated calls about young people hanging out after school on Wildberry Ridge, a cul-de-sac off Old Flatrock Road.

He said some of the complaints have been about noise, speeding and drivers doing doughnuts. There are also allegations of drug use.

"The area is a bit secluded and seems to be drawing a different crew of people," Thorne said.

Tire tracks show how a driver decided to swerve onto a lawn to avoid slowing down for a speed bump. (Submitted by Darrin Thorne)

The street currently has only one house built on it, and Thorne said it's not possible to put a gate at the entrance because developers need to be able to show the vacant lots to potential buyers.

The town installed speed bumps but the problem has continued.

Thorne said not all the teens who hang out on Wildberry Ridge are causing problems, but he has seen videos of vehicles doing doughnuts and speeding up and down the street. In one case he said a driver went over a lawn to avoid having to slow down for a speed bump.

"It's not a laughing matter. People in that area are very concerned," Thorne said.

Wildberry Ridge is an undeveloped cul-de-sac located off Old Flatrock Road in the town of Flatrock. (Google Maps)

Increased patrols

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has agreed to increase patrols in the area, and suggested the town hold a public meeting.

Thorne hopes that meeting, set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the town's community centre, will result in some new ideas on how to deal with the problem.

"It affects people, and they're worried about their properties," he said.

"People work so hard to get things the way they want them, and when you wake up some morning and there's tire marks all over your lawn to get around the speed bump, I'd be upset as well."