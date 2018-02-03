Tonya Whittle just wrapped up her latest "wild woman" retreat, but what happens in the woods between a group of women over that 48-hour period is a little more difficult to explain.

"It's a chance to unplug and plug in," she said during a conversation with the St. John's Morning Show. "We put our phones down, we put our technology down, and [we] come back to nature, learning to breathe, to open up to living more."

Whittle started hosting what she calls Wild Souled Wellness retreats two years ago after dealing with her own issues.

The first Wild Women Retreat was held in July 2016 at The Tree of Life, an off-the-grid facility in St. Catherines, St. Mary's Bay. (Submitted by Tonya Whittle)

"I was once burned out, exhausted, overwhelmed, angry, bitter and frustrated most of the time. If I wasn't feeling those emotions I was numb, shut down and not processing anything," she writes on her website.

"Dealing with my feelings, my mindset, my belief systems and turning it all around gave me access to a freedom I wasn't aware I could have," she explained.

Far away from your comfort zone

The first thing involved in learning to work on life's challenges on a wild woman retreat is getting out of your comfort zone.

Tonya Whittle says embodying the wild woman and face painting for the photo shoot helps bring people out of their shells. (Submitted by Tonya Whittle)

The wild women eat together and sleep together — often in a common space on mats on the floor — which Whittle said creates community, fosters relationships and sets the stage to help get to the root of what they want to change, let go of or make better in their lives.

'It really does unleash something inside of us ... we're not running totally wild in the woods, but sort of.' - Tonya Whittle

"When people get uncomfortable stuff they're dealing with tends to come up really easy," said Whittle, who has facilitated seven retreats so far.

"Some people come for the two-millimetre shift, life is great, it's amazing, but they just want that little bit of an edge to overcome some mindset blocks, some emotional things. Other people have very challenging life experiences and they come to heal."

Shamanic healer Regina Wright uses these tools during ceremonies. (Submitted by Tonya Whittle)

Whittle uses various techniques to help people identify the patterns and behaviours that are preventing them from experiencing life the way they want to.

'Out of their head and into their body'

They include discussion, workshops, visualization, journaling, exercise, meditation and detoxes — even a local shaman to guide energy work like shakra dance and body movement.

"We weave an experience that gets participants out of their head and into their body, learning to listen to the feedback that our body gives us … what is the truth we often hide from ourselves, because it can be very uncomfortable to learn to see."

Participants create vision boards to bring home, so they can be reminded of what they learned anytime. (Submitted by Tonya Whittle)

A wild woman photo shoot is also part of the experience.

"It's very interesting to watch women when they paint their face and they start to piece things together … and the light that comes into their eyes, how free they feel," she said.

"It really does unleash something inside of us. We don't run around burning bras, so to speak, but it's very freeing and liberating to do that, so we're not running totally wild in the woods, but sort of," she said with a laugh.

A 'pit stop' is set up during the wild women photo shoot. (Submitted by Tonya Whittle)

Whether it's spending problems, weight or emotional issues, relationship challenges or trauma, Whittle said the retreat experience is very different for everyone, and putting into practice what is awakened over those 48 hours is a main focus.

Next stop: Peru

"Thinking about it is one thing, learning about it is another thing, but actually doing it and applying it is where the work comes, and that's one of the big things we teach at the retreats," said Whittle.

Some participants post-yoga in the teaching space at Bodhi Tree Centre, the site of a wild women retreat held in Costa Rica. (Submitted by Tonya Whittle)

Most wild women retreats are held in Newfoundland, but the next is scheduled for Peru in April.

It will include a sound healing experience, which Whittle said is another form of stirring up and releasing trapped energy in the body.

"We create an experience of changing people's lives by looking at their behaviours, looking at what they want to let go of and want to bring into their lives. For most, it's peace, happiness, joy – they want to feel alive.

"So we help them wake up to who they really are."