The seventh annual wiener dog races were a highlight at the Newfoundland and Labrador Pet Expo in Mount Pearl on Saturday.





Around 50 dachshunds and their proud owners participated in the event, which saw the tiny dogs race each other for the glory of being named the fastest wiener dog on the Avalon.

Lexy and Libby gear up backstage before the wiener races with their dog Pippa.

Andrea Russell poses with her two wiener dogs, Jack and Brudder, ahead of their races on Saturday.

Joshua Ivany, pictured here with his dog Matteo, says dachshunds are a loyal and protective dog breed.



All proceeds from the admission fee at Pet Expo went to support Beagle Paws, a local organization that helps rescue beagles so they can find new homes through adoption.



Take a look at the festivities in the video above.