If you're looking to beat the winter blues this weekend, skiing at White Hills Resort should be an option.

Following an influx of recent snowfalls, the Clarenville ski resort is opening its triple chair lift and several trails.

"Right now we're just pushing out our piles of snow that we've made with our snowmaking [machine] and trying to frame in a few runs and get a little more terrain open for the weekend," Chris Laturney, general manager of White Hills, told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

Laturney estimates the hills are a 60/40 mix in favour of man-made versus natural snow.

"Half the hill is snowmaking, and we rely on that for most of the runs on that side of the hill," he said.

The resort said Jan. 2 that more than 50 cm of snow had fallen since Dec.30, making it hopeful even then that this weekend would be their opening.

"The natural snow is always great to mix in with our man-made stuff — it makes for a really nice skiing condition," Laturney said.

"You can get into some of the little more fun nooks and crannies of the hill when we get more natural snow."

While its cross-country and snowshoeing trails have already opened, White Hills announced Friday afternoon that Easy Street, Nature Trail, Newfie Bullet, Mills Siding and Meadow will be open on Saturday and Sunday.