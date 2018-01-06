White Hills Resort is open for the season, and this year the new general manager hopes to start marketing the ski hill as a hub of recreation and leisure that attracts skiers and non-skiers alike.

Even with the rain and freezing rain this week, conditions should be OK for skiing and snowboarding at the Clarenville resort, as staff have been busy making snow for weeks.

"I think it will be a little hard-packed, but conditions are looking good," said general manager Chris Sheppard.

Sheppard said his main priority is getting people to come to White Hills who might not necessarily be interested in downhill skiing. He points to snowshoeing, snowmobiling and cross-country ski options as well.

White Hills general manager Chris Sheppard with bartenders at last year's Eat the Hill event. (Twitter/@EatTheHill)

A former chef himself, he plans to push for more food, drink and entertainment events.

"We're looking to create a bigger après-ski atmosphere. I think that's probably our biggest goal this year, to create more events and bring more people up to the hill that have probably never skied or snowboarded before," he told CBC Radio's Central Morning

"Just come up and experience the space. Come into the lodge, look at the downhill slopes and be part of that atmosphere. Have a beer, have some food and just relax."

Culinary events

Events that are planned include Eat the Hill, a culinary event in January where guests are treated to a seven-course dinner and beer and spirit tastings. He also has two beer-focused events planned, Brewski Beer Fest and something called Brewtine, which combines beer and poutine tastings.

Got your tickets yet??

Don't miss out on the amazing 7-course meal prepared by amazing local chefs! #nlfood #localfood https://t.co/nVh7lZM0WH pic.twitter.com/oFjSkXTn9U — @EatTheHill

White Hills, which often gets overshadowed by the much larger Marble Mountain in western Newfoundland, was recently named one of the best small and unknown ski hills in Canada by Mountain Equipment Co.

Sheppard said staff were delighted to hear that, and said it shows that the resort has much more to experience than just a few downhill slopes.

"It speaks to the resort and the access that we have here in eastern Newfoundland," he said. "Don't discount us just because we're small. Come out and see all we have to offer."