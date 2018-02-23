White Hills Ski Resort is burning through its taxpayer-funded line of credit faster this season and will likely finish the year in the red, but one town councillor says that's no reason to panic.

"The snow has been challenging and the weather has been challenging. So the costs of making snow continue because we're not getting any natural," said Paul Tilley, who is also chair of the Clarenville finance committee.

The ski hill is owned by the town of Clarenville but it's operated by the Alpine Development Alliance Corporation, a non-profit organization.

Every year, it receives a line of a credit in the fall — up to $75,000 which is drawn in increments of $25,000 and subject to council approval, for transparency's sake, according to Tilley.

The latest installment was approved at the Feb. 13 council meeting.

"So there is nothing really unusual this year other than the fact that they're drawing down that last $25,000 [now]... and that amount is being used largely to get the snow conditions up to a standard that certainly people can enjoy," said Tilley.

"I would imagine that at the end of this year we are going to be looking at a deficit situation."

Clarenville councillor Paul Tilley says White Hills Ski Resort employs 30 people and brings in annual revenue of up to $900,000 a year. (CBC)

He said the line of credit has been paid every year since 2000, which is when the town took ownership and fronting the cash is crucial when it comes to the ski industry.

"Everything is front-end loaded, in terms of setting the hill up and getting snow made and these sorts of things," he said.

Tilley said the snow-making costs continued to rack up even after Christmas.

'This is one of the humps'

While the financial picture may be bleaker compared to other years, Tilley said it's not all doom and gloom.

"In other years, the hill has done very well so as I say, its part of the natural cycle. So i think if we can moderate the loss this year, we'll be doing really well," Tilley said.

He said the success of the attraction can't just be measured in dollars and cents.

"The resort, in terms of what it does for the community, that's $750,000 to $900,000 in revenues every year, 20,000 skier visits, school groups, 30 people working up there," Tilley said.

"I think we have to take a longer view on it. This is one of the humps that we have to get over and we are committed to getting over this hump."