Whitbourne RCMP reported Tuesday that a snowmobiler was killed over the weekend in a crash on the T'Railway .

Police are investigating Saturday night's crash, in which a 53-year-old Whitbourne man lost his life.

The accident occurred on the T'Railway near the Argentia Access Road.

Weather conditions on Saturday had been difficult, with high winds whipping up snow that had fallen during a blizzard earlier in the day.