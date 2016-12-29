At 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, while many enjoyed the warmth of family, friends and holiday cheer, a paramedic driving an ambulance from Whitbourne worried a patient might not make it to the Janeway children's hospital in St. John's.

With snow coming down, the Trans-Canada Highway into the city was far from ideal.

"Terrible. Slippery. Blinding snow," Smith's Ambulance Services owner Wade Smith told CBC. "Cars off the road everywhere. It was just making it very difficult to get to town."

(Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Earlier this year, the Newfoundland and Labrador provincial government cut 24/7 highway snowclearing in its budget, a move it says will save $1.9 million a year.

Smith wasn't behind the wheel Dec. 25, but his employees let him know the troubles they had trying to transport the patient.

In situations like this, Smith said, ambulance staff can call a few emergency numbers to get snowclearing to get to patients, or help get people to the health-care services needed.

But that didn't happen on Christmas Day, he said.

"We were informed that trucks would probably come off around 10:30 at night, but apparently the trucks came off early that day — around 8:30 p.m. — and the closet truck to us was actually in Clarke's Beach [about 33 kilometres away]. There was nothing for the highway."

(Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

A longtime paramedic, Smith has owned and operated Smith's Ambulance Services for more than two decades, with his emergency vehicles frequently driving the highway to St. John's. What happened last week is very disheartening, he said.

"I know that we're under [financial] restraint but I think when it's actually snowing out and you got windy, stormy conditions I think those trucks should be on 24/7," he said.

"We have all kinds of equipment on these ambulances and can do just about anything in the field but if we can't get there it's absolutely no good to us or to a patient."

(Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Smith has tried to contact his MHA, Sherry Gambin-Walsh, and has made calls to the Department of Transportation and Works, as well as to Health Minister John Haggie. He hasn't heard back.

"I know it's a holiday a season but people still get sick," he said.

"When you are dealing with the safety of the public I think that has to be paramount above anything else. I don't think money should ever come into play when it's in regard to the safety of the public and their health. But that's what's happening here."

CBC has also called Gambin-Walsh and both the Department of Health and the Department of Transportation and Works, but hasn't heard back.