"Ever since I was a little kid, I've always been a storyteller," says Dennis Moulton of Paradise.

As a child, Moulton's imagination was also captured by Transformers, the toy robots that disguised themselves as cars, planes and everyday objects.

He got back into collecting Transformers as an adult, and he's developed stop-motion animation videos and other Transformer-related storytelling on his YouTube channel.

