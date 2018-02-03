As a mother of young children, Katarina Rideout is a master of time management and seizing opportunities.

"I always have bags or buckets in the car, and every beach we see, we stop," said Rideout.

"Ten minutes here, 10 minutes there, a handful of glass, shells, feathers, anything."

Rideout and her children have managed to accumulate an impressive collection of found beach objects.

Katarina Rideout turns objects she finds on beaches into art. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

A post-bedtime activity

After Rideout's children go to bed, Rideout said she finds herself with a bit of free time.

"I needed a hobby. I needed something to do," she said

"I came down here [to my basement] with all my beach treasures,"

Rideout has turned her beach objects into jewelry, art and home decor, that she calls Salt Water Creations.

Do you have an interesting weekend project or hobby? Tell us what YOU are at. Email wam@cbc.ca or tweet @CBCWam.

