When Edward Hollett is not thinking about Newfoundland and Labrador politics and policies, he's thinking about model building.

Hollett is well known for his political blog, The Sir Robert Bond Papers, and for his work as a Senior Research Fellow with the Atlantic Institute for Market Studies, an economic and social policy think tank.

But when he unwinds, he's all about constructing a model vintage military tank, or a Spider-Man figurine.

"Really, it's about relaxation. It's a bit of artistic expression. Itt's a chance to do something neat and creative and have a bit of fun," said Hollett.

Childhood hobby

Hollett got into model building as a boy in the 1960s when his father introduced him to the hobby.

"You could pick up a cheap kit for under two dollars at a drugstore, and so you'd buy the kit, and spend a few hours putting it together, and then you'd play with it," said Hollett.

"They were built like toys, and that's what they were for."

This model of actor Boris Karloff as Frankenstein's monster is on proud display in Edward Hollett's living room. (Mark Cumby/CBC )

Hollett said he started working with kits of about 50 parts and now he works with kits of up to 1,000 parts.

He builds everything from military vehicles to monsters and superheroes.

A bit of time here, a bit of time there

With a busy work and home life, Hollett said he steals little bits of time to work on his models.

"Life intrudes," said Hollett.

"Waiting for people to get ready to go somewhere, I might sit down for a hour and work on a little thing here or there."

