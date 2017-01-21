Every time Devon Pitt watches a movie or plays a video game, he visualizes a lump of clay.

Pitt makes clay sculptures of everything from wild animals to talk show hosts.

He said has he always liked playing with plasticine, going back to when he was a child.

"About two years ago, I started getting into it really seriously," he told Weekend AM host Heather Barrett.

"I just love to create, honestly."

Watch more segments of What Are You At? on CBC NL's YouTube channel.

Do you have an interesting weekend project or hobby? Tell us what YOU are at. Email wam@cbc.ca or tweet @CBCWam.

You can hear What are you at? This is it Saturdays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. in most of Labrador) on CBC Radio One.