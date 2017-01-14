Carl Layden has been fascinated by airplanes and all things aviation-related for his entire life.

"There are photos that my dad took years ago of me in the crib, clutching an airplane like it was a teddy bear," said Layden.

"It's not just the models, it's that whole aviation obsession."

Layden said he spends 300 to 400 hours working on building model airplanes, and said he usually has several projects in different stages of construction.

Layden, a past president of the Model Aeronautics Association of Canada, also enjoys flying the models near his home in Paradise and at meetings and conventions across North America.

