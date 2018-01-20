Krista Legge's sideline in fine art photography finally took off on the day she decided to take her own advice.

Legge, a career counsellor by day, found herself in a bit of a rut.

Some of the artwork featured on Krista Legge's Artsirk. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Her day job was all about encouraging others to follow their passions, but she found that in her own life she was not doing much with her own interests.

"I found that I really wasn't doing much to follow my other passions," she said.

Legge always knew she had an eye for photography.

"Some of the things that I've taken, it's just how I'm feeling in that particular moment," said Legge.

"Most of the time it's like, 'Oh look, there's a bird hopping rocks,' so I just take a picture."

Take a chance on yourself

Legge realized she had been accumulating thousands of her own photos.

"I just decided to do something with them," she said.

The result was Artsirk, a small business where she sells creative photographic art prints, ones that Legge creates, as well as prints that other photographers create.

At first, Legge focused on helping other photographers sell their wares. After a few craft fairs, Legge mustered up the courage to put her work front and centre.

"I put my display out of mainly my stuff and I started selling more."

Legge discovered that was because she was able to talk more about her own work, and let potential buyers know more about the art.

"The best things in life happen when you step out of your comfort zone."

