When opera impresario Cheryl Hickman needs to unwind, she winds up a ball of chunky yarn and gets out her crochet hook.

Hickman said she learned to crochet to give herself a healthy distraction.

"It's a way to calm down and slow down," she said.

Hickman is the Artistic Director of Opera on the Avalon, an opera singer, teacher and opera administrator.

She said she travels frequently and works with people in many different time zones, so much so that she's caught herself working around the clock, even answering emails in the middle of the night.

Hickman creates winter headwear out of soft, chunky wool and furry pompoms, and said she can happily lose herself in the world of the stitches, patterns, colours and textures.

Some of the hats Cheryl Hickman crochets for relaxation. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

"Once my crochet time comes, I get tea, I watch Netflix, I crochet. For me, it's really quality time," said Hickman.

"It's my Zen moment in life."

