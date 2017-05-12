The body of a humpback whale that was trapped in ice in March has washed ashore near Old Perlican.

The whale was stuck in ice for three days before it died in Cook's Cove, at the ocean end of Trinity Bay, this winter. The situation drew a lot of attention and concern from the community.

Mary Lou Riggs is a resident of Old Perlican. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Mary Lou Riggs, a resident of Old Perlican, said she hoped the body would have washed out to sea.

"But it don't look like it's going to be. Maybe the birds will have a feed," she said.

With the carcass ashore, the smell is in the air.

"There won't be very many people down here the summer I wouldn't say, with the smell," Riggs said.

A spokesperson from Service NL said an environmental protection officer from Harbour Grace has been asked to inspect the site "to determine if it is causing an environmental concern and to determine if it is located in the municipal boundary or within provincial jurisdiction."

Where the carcass lies will affect who deals with the matter.

"If removal of the carcass is required, Service NL will consult with the Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment and with federal agencies regarding any action to be taken," the spokesperson said.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans said the last time it checked the whale was above the high tide mark, and therefore not its responsibility.

DFO is warning people to steer clear of the body as there could be a risk of disease.