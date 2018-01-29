WestJet has ended its direct flight from St. John's to London's Gatwick airport.

"We appreciate and recognize that this might be unfortunate and disappointing news for the community of St. John's," reads a statement from the airline.

An airline spokesperson said Monday the seasonal flight ended in October, which it always had in previous years. WestJet said there will be direct service from Halifax to Gatwick starting this summer.

The St. John's to Gatwick direct service was announced in September 2015.

"We base any service we offer on supply and demand and review our schedule and network on a regular basis to ensure we are meeting guests' needs," reads the statement sent Monday.

"Meeting those needs requires they fly with us to make the flight sustainable. The demand we saw in the market indicated it wasn't sustainable."

The spokesperson said WestJet continues to offer service from St. John's to Dublin.

WestJet said over the last five years the airline has added 45 per cent more seat capacity, including on flights to Toronto and Orlando.

There will also be four daily flights from Halifax to St. John's, the airline said in its statement.