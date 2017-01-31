Travellers in central Newfoundland will be able to fly direct to Halifax from Gander as WestJet adds new daily flights that will replace direct hauls to Toronto.

WestJet announced the new route on Monday, saying that flights will start on April 30.

Starting in April WestJet will fly direct daily from Gander to Halifax, replacing direct flights to Toronto. (Francois Biber/CBC)

The two new flights will leave in the afternoon and have a special introductory price of $164.59, if booked in before Feb. 6, according to a press release from WestJet.

The direct flight from Gander to Toronto will end the same day the Halifax flights start on April 30.

"We appreciate and recognize that this is unfortunate news for the community of Gander," said a spokesperson from WestJet in an e-mail to CBC News.

"The changes we have made still ensure that our guests in the community have the ability to conveniently connect to the broader WestJet network through a daily, non-stop flight to Halifax."

Constant Change

Last April WestJet cancelled direct flights from Halifax to Gander to add more direct flights to Toronto.

At the time a spokesperson told CBC News that WestJet "found the Gander-Halifax flight didn't see the pickup we expected," and blamed the oil and gas downturn for a lack of interest in flights.

"At least they're staying," said Hazel Bishop, with the Gander Chamber of Commerce. "As long as we have a connection to the network."

Bishop said she believes that as things slow in the oil and gas industry in Alberta, central Newfoundland will be able to sustain the Halifax flights.

The CEO of the Gander International Airport Authority said the new flights will be an "afternoon delight" for people in the region.

"The price of airfares out of Gander has fallen significantly over the last few years," said Reg Wright in a release sent out on Tuesday.

"Air Canada's afternoon Halifax departure has always been extremely popular with our passengers, so a convenient afternoon WestJet flight, with timely connections beyond, provides more choice and seats."