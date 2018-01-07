Alli Johnston doesn't do new year's resolutions, but she's looking at the start of 2018 as a way to change how she consumes plastic.

The western Newfoundland artist would like to make this year completely plastic-free but says that's not realistic.

"It's a bit maddening sometimes when you go to the grocery store — everything is wrapped in plastic," said Johnston.

Johnston has been waste-conscious for many years, and is looking at how she can take it further to rid as much plastic from her life as possible, which starts with the way she shops.

To kick off the year, Johnston switched from laundry detergent packaged in plastic bottles to the type that comes in cardboard.

One of the first changes Alli Johnston made to reduce plastic consumption was to switch to a laundry detergent packaged in cardboard and not a bottle. (Submitted/Alli Johnston)

Community movement

It's still early days into Johnston's plastic reduction regime but she's also chatting with people in the community who are eager to make the same switch this year, and has started a Facebook group for similarly minded people to bounce ideas off each other.

"People are already starting to post little videos and ideas," said Johnston. "I had no idea that you can buy a toothbrush made from bamboo."

She plans to start making her own yogurt to cut back on the number of containers that come into her house.

"I'm by no means an expert on this, so I'm really seeing this as a shared journey that we'll all learn things together."

Fuelled by recycling woes

Despite frustrations with provincial recycling limitations, Johnston says people can still make changes by reducing and reusing.

"Don't use the plastics to begin with and then you don't have to worry about what the recycling services are."