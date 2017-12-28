A St. John's family's Christmas vacation came to an abrupt and un-merry end Thursday morning when they arrived home to find their house had been ransacked by thieves.

When Danielle Reid and her family returned to their home in the west end of St. John's after a week-long vacation in Cuba early Thursday, they opened their front door to find their belongings — what remained of them — all over the house.

'It's the violation, it's the sense of security that's gone.' - Danielle Reid

"Every closet was opened and scrambled through," she said.

Beds were pulled out, closets were emptied, clothes were all over the floors, and locked doors had been kicked out of their frames, said Reid.

Even the basement and the storage space beneath the stairs had been rifled through.

"They even tried to get up in the attic," said Reid.

She thinks they got in through a window in the back of her house which has never been able to lock properly.

Not the possessions that matter

Though Reid said she still hasn't been able to get a grip on everything that's missing, she's got a long tally to start with.

Her winter jacket is missing, her sons' Xbox and PlayStation are gone, her laptop and iPad have disappeared, even her son's car key is missing.

She has been in contact with police and they've been in the home to assess the situation.

Reid said she contacted police about the incident. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

Reid says it isn't the possessions themselves that make the incident so devastating.

"It's the violation, it's the sense of security that's gone. It's just not a nice feeling — you're sitting in your house, not knowing where to start, not knowing who did this, why somebody did this," she said.

"Things are replaceable. The thing that bothers me is, I don't know who's done this. I don't know if it's a teenager, if it's a woman, if it's a man. Our sense of security, my kids… they're not going ot feel secure in this home."

Lost memories

Reid and her family have also lost precious photos and videos along with those possessions. Old phones were taken from her nightstand, she said, and they were full of photos.

She was also horrified to discover that a bag holding a 14-year-old video camera had been taken.

In that bag and in that camera were videos of her sister, who died a few years ago.

"I don't care about the video camera, that's fine," she said, her voice cracking. "I just want the videos or the chip that's inside."

"All that stuff can be replaced but you can't get back pictures or videos," she said.

Reid posted about her experience on Facebook and the post has since been shared over 700 times. She's hoping the post will alert people who could keep an eye on Kijiji for her family's belongings, and she's hoping people will be aware that this kind of thing can happen to anyone.

"This is a terrible feeling, for anybody to have to walk into their home after a Christmas vacation and see their house gone through like this."