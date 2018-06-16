Fishing tour operator making the best of season shakeup

A tour operator from Newfoundland's west coast says while he's happy there's recreational groundfish fishery at all this season — the delayed announcement is creating unnecessary headaches for his business.

Darren Park is the owner/operator of Four Seasons Tour based out of Cox's Cove. He specializes in boat tours that allow tourists to "land a cod just like the local Newfoundlanders do in a traditional Dory."

"In [the federal government] waiting so late to announce [the season], some groups have already cancelled because they were waiting a month, or two months ago to book their holidays around the cod fishing dates," said Park.

Darren Park's business is Four Seasons Tours. (Submitted)

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans announced earlier this week that the recreational groundfish fishery will be open for 39 days in 2018 — that's seven fewer than last year.

Fishers are limited to five groundfish per day, including cod, with a maximum boat limit of 15. Tour boat operators, however, have the option of applying for a licence for an increased trip limit.

"It's very positive that we got a fishery in general because they're saying the stocks are going down. It's sad to see the direction it's going in, but at least we're allowed to fish," said Park.

Darren Park says bald eagles are abundant in the Goose Arm area, making it the perfect spot for a photo shoot. (Submitted)

The biggest change for Park, however, comes in losing the 20-day span that for the past few years had spanned from mid-July to early August.

"That 20-day season is peak, prime season [for tourists]," said Park.

"Now, it's only weekends, so it just eliminates a lot of chances to go fishing."

Now that the season has been announced, Park said he's able to plan for what is already shaping up to be a busy tourism season.

Part of that could mean placing more emphasis on his other tour offerings, including the increasingly popular bald eagle photo shoot.