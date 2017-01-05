A teenager faces an arson charge and a court date after a fire was quickly extinguished at a school in New-Wes-Valley, on the province's northeast coast.

RCMP said a fire was reported at Pearson Academy around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

A fire in a washroom trash can in the school had already been extinguished by the time police arrived on the scene.

A boy, 15, was arrested on an arson charge. He was released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in court in March.

Pearson Academy was closed on Thursday while staff cleaned it up.