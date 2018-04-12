After two weeks of big increases, price of gas drops slightly

After jumping more than seven cents per litre in the last two weeks, the maximum price of gas is trickling down today.

The province's Public Utilities Board cut the maximum price of gas by 1.7 cents per litre on Thursday. Gas went up 2.8 cents per litre last week and 4.5 cents per litre two weeks ago.

Diesel is down 2.1 cents per litre.

On the Avalon Peninsula, the maximum self-service price of regular unleaded is $1.342 per litre.

In Corner Brook, a litre will set you back $1.35 a litre.

In Labrador, self-service prices range from $1.38 per litre in central Labrador to $1.51 in Labrador South.

Heating fuels are all down as well: the maximum price of both furnace and stove oil is down 1.75 cents per litre, and propane went down two cents per litre.