After two straight weeks of increases, most fuel prices in Newfoundland and Labrador dropped slightly Thursday morning.

The weekly pricing adjustment by the Public Utilities Board on Thursday cut the cost of both gasoline and diesel by 1.4 cents per litre.

Furnace oil heating is dropping 1.78 cents per litre, while stove oil is going down 1.68 cents per litre. The price of propane heating fuel is unchanged.

On the Avalon Peninsula, the maximum price per litre is 125.4 cents per litre. Residents in the Corner Brook area will pay a maximum of 126.1 cents per litre, while prices in Labrador range from 129.1 cents per litre in central Labrador to 142.1 cents per litre in Labrador South.