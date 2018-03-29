Gas prices jump 4.5 cents per litre in Newfoundland and Labrador

If you're heading out on the road for the Easter weekend, filling up your car is going to cost you more.

The Public Utilities Board hiked the cost of gasoline by 4.5 cents per litre in the weekly pricing adjustment, effective today.

Diesel fuel is up 1.7 cents per litre, furnace oil jumped 3.15 cents per litre, stove oil increased 2.59 cents per litre, and propane went up two cents per litre.

On the Avalon Peninsula, the maximum self-serve price of regular gas is $1.331 per litre, while in Central Newfoundland, a litre of regular self-serve will set you back $1.356. In Labrador, prices range from $1.368 in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay area to $149.8 in Labrador South.