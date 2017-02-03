It's a mixed forecast for Newfoundland and Labrador this weekend, with Environment Canada warning of snow squalls, extreme cold, wind chill and snow.

Snow squall watches are in effect Friday through Saturday along the southern Avalon Peninsula and Burin area, as well as Port aux Basques up along the west coast through to Hawke's Bay.

A mix of weather warnings, watches and special weather statements for Newfoundland and Labrador Friday into Saturday. (Environment Canada)

Near-zero visibility is a possibility, as blowing snow is expected.

Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snowfall is also expected to fall in those areas by the end of Saturday.

On the Northern Peninsula, an extreme cold warning is in effect, with periods of wind chill expected.

Temperatures below –20 C paired with wind chill will make it feel like –35 C overnight and into Saturday morning.

A similar, albeit colder, warning is in effect for Labrador City and Wabush.

Temperatures of –37 C coupled with wind chill will make it feel like –48 C overnight.

Meanwhile, a blowing snow advisory is in effect for Postville, Makkovik and Hopedale areas.

Flurries and strong northwesterly winds are expected for the Labrador coast, and snowfall accumulations between eight and 12 centimetres is expected through Saturday.