7 forest fires reported across Newfoundland this weekend

Newfoundland and Labrador forest fire crews have been busy this long weekend, with at least seven fires reported in the province.

Crews fought fires from central Newfoundland to the Avalon Peninsula Saturday, including in Badger, Brigus Junction, New Harbour, and Spaniard's Bay.

The Spaniard's Bay fire required the assistance of several departments to get the blaze — which did burn close to area homes — under control, with water bombers also called in to help.

A tweet from the Salvation Army Saturday night said some of those homes were evacuated, and they were "supporting first responders with food and beverages."

Forest fire duty officer Eric Young told CBC that one fire claimed a cabin near Boot Pond in central Newfoundland early Sunday morning.

The fire in Badger started when some old cars were burned, and then spread to the woods.

Young said there are no fires currently out of control, but crews are stationed at various sites to ensure hot spots don't flare up. Rain was also forecast on the island Sunday, expected to bring some relief.

Full information on active fires can be found on the Department of Forestry and Agrifoods section of the provincial government's website.