And the sunsets continue: Our latest audience photo gallery

Newfoundland and Labrador does lay claim to having some of the most beautiful sunsets. We hope you enjoy some of the latest terrific audience photos we've received that include a lot of wildlife.

Check out the gallery above. If you're using a laptop or desktop computer, click on the squares on the bottom right corner of the gallery to see these photos in a larger format.

Send us your photos!

We do love getting your images. The easiest way to send them is to email to webnewfoundland@cbc.ca. We need to know your name, and please supply a caption that tells us what's in the photo, and especially where it was taken.

We share photos we receive here, and may also use them on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. We always give credit.