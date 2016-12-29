A low-pressure system forming off the east coast of the United States today is expected to lash Newfoundland with wind and snow Friday, says Environment Canada.

The system is expected to intensify through Friday but pass well west of the island. Strong southeasterly winds are forecast for all of Newfoundland, however, with snow and blowing snow expected for the Burgeo Highway, western coast and northern Newfoundland starting Friday morning.

The winds are expected to continue in eastern Newfoundland through Saturday morning, along with heavy rain. Environment Canada says "significant snow melt can also be expected" from the combination of winds, rain, and above-zero temperatures.

High water levels, pounding waves

Southwestern Newfoundland can expect elevated water levels and pounding surf during high tide Friday morning, with areas near and just east of Port aux Basques at the highest risk of damage.

The southeastern tip of Labrador, Red Bay to L'Anse-au-Clair are in for hazardous winter conditions, with significant snowfall and strong winds combining to reduce visibility starting around noon Friday. 10 to 15 centimetres of snow are expected Friday afternoon, with more on the way Friday evening, possibly making travel difficult in some areas.

