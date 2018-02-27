A snowfall that started overnight has closed schools across eastern and central regions of Newfoundland.

All schools in the St. John's metro area, including Memorial University and College of the North Atlantic campuses, announced early Tuesday morning they were closing for the entire day. Schools are also closed in rural parts of the Avalon and the Burin Peninsulas and central region.

Eastern and northeastern Newfoundland will continue to get steady snow throughout the day, with 15-25 cm expected on the Avalon by Wednesday and 20-30 cm expected from the Burin Peninsula in the south to the Bonavista Peninsula in the north and Gander in the west.

Western regions of the province should get about 10-15 cm by Wednesday, while southern Labrador shouldn't get any more than five cm.

The snow is set to continue through Tuesday night with another two-five cm on the menu by Wednesday morning in eastern and central Newfoundland, however winds will become lighter, especially on the Avalon.

A quick burst of snow to ice pellets, freezing rain and drizzle is expected from east to west across the island and southeastern Labrador through Thursday and Thursday night as winds shift to Northeast.

Those winds looks set to remain northeasterly right through the weekend and into early next week.

