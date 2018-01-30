A weather system that moved in to Newfoundland overnight is causing school and travel disruptions this morning.

Central and western Newfoundland is experiencing snow which is expected to last throughout the morning, while eastern and southern regions are seeing snow mix with ice pellets which is expected to change over to freezing rain and rain later in the day.

Many schools were cancelled for the morning throughout the island, however as of 6:30 a.m. St. John's Metro schools remained open.

Marine Atlantic cancelled both of its 11:45 a.m. crossings across the Cabot Strait on Tuesday, and said its night crossings may also be affected by the weather.