Mild break from winter with heavy rain for western Newfoundland, double digit temps in east

It may have looked like a winter wonderland this week, but rising temperatures and heavy rains are set to make for a wet and messy weekend in Newfoundland.

All of Newfoundland is under rain or weather warnings on Friday ahead of a warm, moist system that is expected to move over the island on Saturday and Sunday. (Environment Canada)

The entire island is under weather warnings or statements for Saturday and Sunday, as a humid system approaching from the southwest is set to blanket the region with unseasonably high temperatures and rain.

Most of the island also should see wind gusts reaching 50-70 km/h through both Saturday and Sunday.

Special weather statements are also in effect for southern Labrador from Rigolet to Red Bay, where snow and wintry weather is expected Friday night through Saturday night.

Western Newfoundland

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for all of Newfoundland's west and southwest coasts, as showers or drizzle Friday morning are set to continue through Saturday and into the evening.

The rain could be heavy at times, and the frozen ground has a reduced ability to handle to absorb the water which could lead to flooding.

Environment Canada is warning of flooding risk this weekend, especially in western Newfoundland where snow melt will combine with heavy rains at times. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Rainfall amounts could vary, with 25 to 55 mm expected in southwest areas like Port aux Basques, and as much as 100 mm possible in areas around the Long Range Mountains.

The tip of the Northern Peninsula and the Green Bay-White Bay-Baie Verte regions could see the rain changing over to freezing rain on Saturday.

Central/eastern Newfoundland

The remainder of the island should avoid the heaviest rains, but will still experience the rising temperatures associated with the system moving in.

In central Newfoundland, rain is forecast to arrive on Saturday but will likely change to freezing rain Saturday night as temperatures turn colder.

Drivers should use caution when on the roads this weekend as they will likely be water covered. (CBC)

For the south coast and Burin Peninsula, occasional showers or drizzle are forecast to turn to a steadier rain Friday night, and become heavier on Saturday. Rainfall warnings may be required in those areas over the weekend, says Environment Canada

Eastern Newfoundland will be in the mild air for the longest, with temperatures in the double-digits on Saturday and Sunday. Occasional showers or drizzle are forecast for Saturday, followed by steadier rain on Sunday. The rain may change to freezing rain Sunday night.

Risk of flooding exists in all areas as the snow melts and mixes with drizzle and rain.

Marine Atlantic, Marble Mountain disruptions

Marine Atlantic cancelled both of its Friday evening crossings across the Cabot Strait , and said it's Saturday crossings could also be affected by the impending weather.

Passengers with bookings this weekend are asked to continue monitoring the status of the ferries.

Marble Mountain announced it was closed on Friday due to weather, and could likely see closures all weekend with the forecasted rain, wind and mild temperatures.